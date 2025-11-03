Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 224,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 89,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Inomin Mines Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 4.65.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

