Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,281,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 264,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.20.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day moving average is $200.31. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock worth $51,167,625. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.