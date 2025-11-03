Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.55. 433,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 527,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $58.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $563,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,001 shares in the company, valued at $22,247,491.98. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Latha Ramchand acquired 1,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.64 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,676.80. This represents a 7.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Insperity by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 134.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

