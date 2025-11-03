Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,619 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 51.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 621.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 179,180 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 908.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTLA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Chase bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,970.79. This represents a 288.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,523.08. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.