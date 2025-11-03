Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,096,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 483,888 shares.The stock last traded at $16.8750 and had previously closed at $16.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

