Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,096,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 483,888 shares.The stock last traded at $16.8750 and had previously closed at $16.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
