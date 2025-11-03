Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,500 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Trading Down 1.7%

QQQS traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.59. 4,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

