Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF $IUS Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 684,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $35,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS opened at $56.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

