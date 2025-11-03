Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,900 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the September 30th total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 720,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,799.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.86. 62,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,014. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $211.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

