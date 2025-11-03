iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2025 – iRhythm Technologies was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

10/31/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $193.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $242.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $202.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $195.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $183.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $158.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $170.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – iRhythm Technologies had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – iRhythm Technologies is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $406,168.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,742.99. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc Wade Rosenbaum sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $35,918.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,999.47. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,818 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

