iRhythm Technologies $IRTC Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRTC. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $147,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $187.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.02 and a 200-day moving average of $153.36. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.75 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,250. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $406,168.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,742.99. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,818. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.