iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 25,150 shares.The stock last traded at $113.4580 and had previously closed at $114.32.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.13. The stock has a market cap of $599.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6,907.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 124,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 122,613 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 946.3% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 91,622 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $8,212,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $5,112,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 174.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.