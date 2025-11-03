iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Short Interest Up 54.7% in October

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,600 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock remained flat at $26.07 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

