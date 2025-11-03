iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,518,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 1,263,382 shares.The stock last traded at $76.0950 and had previously closed at $76.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 188,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,214,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

