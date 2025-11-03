iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 123,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 108,227 shares.The stock last traded at $39.2650 and had previously closed at $39.31.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $511.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWJV. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,672,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

