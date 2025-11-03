iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,342,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 682,855 shares.The stock last traded at $28.4750 and had previously closed at $28.45.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $876.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

