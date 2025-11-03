iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,255,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,771,003 shares.The stock last traded at $94.5910 and had previously closed at $95.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

