iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 608,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $31,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 194,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apex Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NEAR opened at $51.28 on Monday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.