iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2025

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYCGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 507,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 181,357 shares.The stock last traded at $103.49 and had previously closed at $103.20.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $390,000. Summit Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

