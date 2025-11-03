Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.65, but opened at $33.2150. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $33.2150, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPSWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Japan Steel Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Japan Steel Works in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Japan Steel Works Trading Up 8.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $467.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

