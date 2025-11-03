JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $399.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $404.00 to $399.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $500.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.91.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $343.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,506,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,220 shares in the company, valued at $28,750,252.80. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,542.40. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 180,657 shares of company stock worth $59,552,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,065 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,406 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

