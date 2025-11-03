JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $85.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 3.7%

FND stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 106.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

