JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.05 in a research note on Wednesday.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.87. 4,170,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. Jamf has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.58 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Jamf has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $31,939.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 250,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,564.60. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $431,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,480,451 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,855.88. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 148.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Jamf by 775.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 210.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

