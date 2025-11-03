kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 335,000 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the September 30th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.4 days.

kneat.com Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of KSIOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.81. 3,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961. kneat.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

