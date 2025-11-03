kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 335,000 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the September 30th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.4 days.
kneat.com Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of KSIOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.81. 3,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961. kneat.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.
kneat.com Company Profile
