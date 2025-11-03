Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Down 12.4% – Time to Sell?

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.79 and last traded at $70.8650. Approximately 179,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 697,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.92.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 8.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 68.76%. The firm had revenue of $853.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 69.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,762,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 54.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,924,000 after purchasing an additional 436,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,837,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 134.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 268,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

