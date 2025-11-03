Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $15.99. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $15.7750, with a volume of 73,571 shares trading hands.

KEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 204.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,144.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,853.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

