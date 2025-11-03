Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 12.1% – Here’s Why

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.0280. Approximately 1,004,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,532,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $833.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Powl sold 8,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $79,485.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,103.44. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 100,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,937.60. The trade was a 98.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 78,058 shares of company stock valued at $697,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

