Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Update

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,700 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lanvin Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Shares of LANV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 24,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,976. Lanvin Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

