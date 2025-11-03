Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Update

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,700 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lanvin Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LANV
Lanvin Group Stock Performance
Lanvin Group Company Profile
Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lanvin Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.