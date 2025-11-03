Leverage Shares 2X Long CRM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leverage Shares 2X Long CRM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CRMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 254,000 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the September 30th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 460,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Leverage Shares 2X Long CRM Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRMG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.57. 194,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,562. Leverage Shares 2X Long CRM Daily ETF has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $19.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

Leverage Shares 2X Long CRM Daily ETF Company Profile

Themes ETF Trust – Leverage Shares 2x Long CRM Daily Etf (CRMG) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

