Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.53 and last traded at $50.5250, with a volume of 33840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 5.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 103.04% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

