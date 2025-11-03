LifeWealth Investments LLC Acquires 1,772 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $291.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average of $200.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.20.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

