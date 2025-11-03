Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Trading Up 8% – Should You Buy?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.0860. 434,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,408,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lightwave Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LWLG

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $634.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.53.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 22,321.05% and a negative return on equity of 66.64%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Ronald A. Bucchi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $39,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 185,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,764.51. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Connelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,696.75. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,300 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 367,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 67,992 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.