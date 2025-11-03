Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $32,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after purchasing an additional 176,243 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 31.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,546,000 after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 311,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total transaction of $576,635.73. Following the sale, the director owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,640.30. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total transaction of $2,667,236.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,030,194.18. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 25,759 shares of company stock worth $6,697,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $243.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.89.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

