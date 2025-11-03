Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.7350, with a volume of 2986895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,671.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 115.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

