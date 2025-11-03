Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 623 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $244.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $250.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.