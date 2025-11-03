Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Up 6.2% – Here’s Why

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.9190. Approximately 9,454,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 13,937,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.10 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 9,616,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,486,534.43. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,400. This represents a 8.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $859,140. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,969,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after buying an additional 132,131 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,486,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after buying an additional 364,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $47,923,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,928,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,869,000 after buying an additional 652,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,520,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after buying an additional 748,185 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.