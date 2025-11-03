Macy’s (NYSE:M) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.8560, with a volume of 1650158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Macy’s Stock Up 2.2%

The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $403,521.54. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 286,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,585.30. This represents a 25.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 106.0% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 523.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 28.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

