Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTI) Short Interest Up 58.3% in October

Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTI. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 98,541 shares during the last quarter.

Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610. Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $20.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (MSTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to generate a high level of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of US debt securities. The fund aims to maintain an average portfolio duration of 3.5 years or less MSTI was launched on Sep 5, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.