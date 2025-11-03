Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGA. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Magna International Trading Up 5.0%

MGA traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.56. 1,232,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Magna International has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $49.79.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 385.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

