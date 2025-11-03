Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.56. 1,232,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,696. Magna International has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $5,478,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 17.0% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,997,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,890,000 after buying an additional 436,366 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 3,849.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 165,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 161,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $305,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

