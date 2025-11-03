Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Magna International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Magna International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Magna International Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,696. Magna International has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $49.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.91%.The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 385.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Magna International by 115.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

