Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 973,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,381 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $31,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,333,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,162,000 after purchasing an additional 369,638 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,093,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,205 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,425,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,626 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,990,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,007,000 after purchasing an additional 937,794 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,447,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,747,000 after purchasing an additional 112,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

