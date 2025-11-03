Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 56204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.51 million and a PE ratio of -10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

In other news, insider Zack David Arnold bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $76,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Gray bought 20,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 33,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,867.50. This represents a 156.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $765,958.

