Masimo Corporation $MASI Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Masimo by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $140.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. Masimo Corporation has a one year low of $133.70 and a one year high of $194.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.80 and its 200-day moving average is $154.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.60.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,790 shares in the company, valued at $699,244.20. This trade represents a 167.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

