Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock worth $51,167,625 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.31. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

