Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 293,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 141,686 shares.The stock last traded at $25.82 and had previously closed at $26.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Merck KGaA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Merck KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.34 billion. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

