Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7%

META stock opened at $648.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $738.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $699.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,971 shares of company stock valued at $140,461,589. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

