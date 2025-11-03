Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of META opened at $648.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $738.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $699.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total transaction of $390,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at $20,900,268. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 181,971 shares of company stock worth $140,461,589 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.