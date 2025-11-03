MFA Wealth Services Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

MFA Wealth Services grew its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of MFA Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 564,387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,040,162,000 after acquiring an additional 90,533,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,733,827,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,316,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $259,539,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,338,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,521,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.67.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $517.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

