Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Rice Partnership LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,494 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.67.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $517.81 on Monday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

