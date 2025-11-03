Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Position Cut by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. decreased its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.1% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFR Capital LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 35,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 104.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,388 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 13.6% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Arete upped their price objective on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $650.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.67.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $517.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

